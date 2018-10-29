Don’t get your hopes up for Fallout 76 on Nintendo Switch, say Bethesda

Bethesda have thrown themselves into supporting the Nintendo Switch, releasing ports for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Doom and Wolfenstein II for the hybrid machine. However, despite Fallout 76 coming to the Xbox One, PS4 and PC, Bethesda have said it “wasn’t doable” to bring the upcoming multiplayer Fallout to Ninty’s flagship.

The news came during a panel at PAX Aus, reported by Gamespot, where Bethesda marketing executive Pete Hines claimed a Switch version wasn’t possible, although Bethesda had initially considered it.

During the panel, Hines claimed Nintendo’s handheld “is part of every conversation with dev we have now about what we’re doing going forward because we consider it to be a viable platform.”

Regarding the company’s push towards the Switch, Hines said: “I enjoy us being seen as the third-party leader in terms of supporting Switch. People go, ‘Hey, you’ve got a lot more stuff [on Switch] than this publisher or that publisher.’ That’s what I want Bethesda to be known as. We’re guys who will take some risks.”

While their status as the third-party leader for Switch support is very much unconfirmed at this point, the fact the studio is thinking fondly of the handheld is exciting to hear about for Nintendo Switch owners. The studio’s next Wolfenstein title is planned for the Nintendo Switch, and while Fallout 76 isn’t coming, this isn’t a bad omen for Switch support in general. Bethesda are still flying the flag.



Fallout 76 releases on November 14th.