Bethesda Showcase confirmed to return at E3 2019

Bethesda has confirmed that its E3 showcase will return at this year’s event, making it the first publisher to confirm its presence thus far.

Sony made waves back in 2018 when it announced that, for the first time ever, it would not be holding a conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Recent weeks also saw Electronic Arts confirm that its annual EA Play event will not feature a conference, instead opting to focus on fan-focused interactions and hands-on demos of upcoming games.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

Bethesda is the first major publisher to confirm a conference, suggesting it has plenty of upcoming titles to show off when E3 2019 rolls around in June.

Potential titles to be shown at the show include Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield and Wolfenstein: Young Blood. We’ll likely see a few surprises, too.

Starfield is a new IP from Bethesda Game Studios, otherwise known as the juggernauts behind Skyrim, Fallout 3 and many other beloved RPGs.

We’ve only caught a small glimpse of it in a trailer thus far, so we’d love to see a more detailed look or perhaps even some gameplay.

E3 is changing, with many publishers pulling away from the show to host their own bespoke events in favour of being dominated by the news cycle. It’ll be interesting to see what Microsoft has in store for this year, too.

Are you excited to see what Bethesda has awaiting us at E3 2019? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.