Bethesda confirms that Rage 2, DOOM Eternal and more will be coming to Steam

Bethesda has confirmed that it won’t be handing Epic Games any exclusives, and will even be branching away from its own launcher with future titles.

It’s most recent launch, the incredibly polarizing Fallout 76, launched exclusively through Bethesda’s own launcher, but will be coming to Steam later this year.

Given that many believed that the Bethesda Launcher would become the forever home for the publisher’s library going forward, this comes as surprise.

Related: Best PC Games

The company recently tweeted that Rage 2, DOOM Eternal and all future Wolfenstein experiences will be launching for both Steam and its own client.

This is definitely a positive choice for players, providing a greater range of choice and the option to avoid installing an additional launcher on your PC.

Given that Epic Games has been snapping up exclusives such as Control and Metro Exodus, some fans were fearing that Bethesda might be moving in the same direction.

While Rage 2 is scheduled for a release date of May 14, Bethesda’s remaining titles are yet to receive a concrete window. E3 would the time for that, given the yearly showcase is making a comeback.

Are you happy to see Bethesda bringing its latest games to Steam? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.