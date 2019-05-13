Bethesda announces big plans for Rage 2 with DLC roadmap

Bethesda and Avalanche Studios have unveiled the downloadable content roadmap for Rage 2 ahead of its launch this week.

The post-apocalyptic first-person shooter sequel is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 14, and now we have an idea of what’s to come after release.

Avalanche Studios has announced that Rage 2 will receive two major expansions after launch, both of which will be available for purchase individually.

Rage 2’s first expansion – Rise of the Ghosts, will launch in August 2019. The second, currently untitled expansion will arrive later in the year. How much they will cost remains unclear.

The above graphic provides a handy insight into all upcoming content, much of which will be available for free to all players.

Wasteland challenges, weapon skins, cheat codes and other cosmetic goodies are among them, as is the Day 30 update.

Story expansions will add a selection of new locations, missions, weapons and vehicles, ensuring that players get their pennies worth.

Our review of Rage 2 will be coming this week. For now, here’s our latest hands-on impressions: “Rage 2 is a blast. It’s blatantly aware of its own excessive personality, encouraging you to dive head-first into its orgy of crude humour, wacky characters and over-the-top violence.

While a bit abrasive at times, it’s hard to deny that it isn’t a whole lot of fun. I never expected to be enjoying a sequel to Id Software’s underdog shooter in 2019, but here we are.”

Will you be picking up Rage 2 this week? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.