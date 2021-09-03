Battlefield Mobile details revealed along with Android-only beta plans

EA DICE has announced more details surrounding Battlefield Mobile game, giving FPS fans an idea of hint of what to expect from the franchise’s incursion into smartphone and tablet territory.

There’s now a Google Play store page for the game and those on Android will be the first to test the title this autumn, with betas rolling on a region-by-region basis. In a Q&A DICE says, it’ll start in Indonesia, and the Philippines, but will be limited to gameplay within the Battlefield 3 map Grand Bazaar.

The listing confirms Battlefield Mobile will very much be in the vein of its PC and console counterparts, but will be free to play, with the ability to make in-app purchases for cosmetic items, unlockable upgrades and a Battle Pass.

There’s a number of game modes where DICE says “you’ll experience the same wild situations and explosive spectacles Battlefield is famous for.” However, the screenshots posted within the listing suggests the experience will be a little pared down from a visual perspective at least.

The squad-based gameplay will feature maps and modes will be new and familiar to gamers, the listing explains. Gamers will be able to choose from four classes, which are Assault, Support, Medic, and Recon, but it will be possible to customise the look of the combatant you’re controlling. The listing says the game will include War Heroes with “unique narratives” and backstories.

The strategic modes are described as follows:

TACTICAL: Go on foot for tactical agility.

DESTROY: Commandeer an ATV for explosive speed and surprise.

STEALTH: Kill stealthily with melee weapons.

WAR TANKS: Conduct a shock-and-awe campaign in a fully armored tank.

SANDBOX: Your sandbox, your rules. Battle in land, sea and air.

Gamers will be able to join a team or build their own with friends. As the game is a mobile exclusive, there’ll be no chance to enjoy crossplay on PC and console. The development has been undertaken by The game is being developed by Industrial Toys is slated for a full release next year.

Whether the experience will match up to what gamers have come to expect from the classic franchise remains to be seen, but some sacrifices are inevitable.