Battlefield is coming to mobile in 2022 – and it’s no mere port

A standalone mobile game will follow the long-awaited new Battlefield PC and console game, Electronic Arts has confirmed.

In a major update posted on Thursday, EA and Dice said the new game for iOS and Android will be developed by subsidiary studio Industrial Toys and will arrive in 2022. In the blog post, DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson said the new title will be built from the ground up, specifically for phones and tablets.

Gabrielson wrote: “It’s always been our vision to bring Battlefield to more platforms. So, after years of prototyping, I’m super happy to be able to let you know that our friends at Industrial Toys, working closely with all of us here at DICE, are developing a completely new Battlefield game bringing all-out warfare to smartphones and tablets in 2022.

“Make no mistake, this is a standalone game. A completely different game from the one we’re making for console and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform. It’s being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience. This mobile game is now entering a testing period ahead of launching next year, so expect more details to come.”

Related: Best PS5 games

While Gabrielson doesn’t say whether the game will be a multiplayer battle royale game like Call of Duty: Warzone. That’s probably where the smart money is, but we’ll have to wait and see. The references to playing on-the-go suggests a game allowing players to duck in and out and play multiplayer missions while on the bus, for example.

The mobile game will follow the “jaw dropping” console and PC experience due later this year, with a release window yet to be announced. The company spoke of the “epic scale” of the new console title which we’re expecting towards the end of the year.

DICE says the game will feature: “Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs.”

We’re excited for the pending reveal.