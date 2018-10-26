Bandai Namco finally lifts the lid on Ni No Kuni 2’s first expansion

Seven months after the release of Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom and its Season Pass, Bandai Namco has finally revealed DLC details for the JRPG.

First revealed in Japan’s Weekly Famitsu, The Lair of The Lost Lord acts as a major expansion which will see players explore a range of new locations.

‘A mysterious gate has appeared in the Rubbly Ruins leading to a Labyrinth, and The Prince of Wraiths, the mysterious ruler of the Labyrinth, is planning to use this corruption to destroy the Evermore Kingdom,’ reads the press release.

To combat this new threat, players will have to explore the Labyrinth in search of the evil prince and bring him to justice. Luckily, there are new abilities to help you out.

This comes in the form of The Martial Method, a new power-up obtained from memories of friends met across Ni No Kuni 2, so perhaps they’ll be some exploration involved?

Alongside a challenging new dungeon, The Lair of The Lost Lord will feature over 80 pieces of new equipment alongside new quests, story and more.

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is an excellent JRPG, presenting an adventure that feels like a Studio Ghibli film come to life in gaming form. Here’s a snippet from our 9/10 review:

‘It’s a JRPG delight that embraces the best of classic design and combines it with some new and exciting ideas.

The lacklustre plot and underdeveloped characters are unfortunate, but don’t distract from what is an otherwise fantastic package.’

