New patent suggests PS5 could be capable of playing every PlayStation game ever

Sony Japan has a filed a new patent regarding backwards compatibility that could see future consoles support all past PlayStation platforms.

In theory, the technology discussed in the aforementioned patent will allow future hardware to play PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles by mimicking the technology of previous consoles.

The PS5, once again architected by Mark Cerny, is said to contain a custom Zen 2 processor from AMD, which will be more than capable of emulation if this patent comes to fruition.

Emulating PS1 and PS3 titles on the current generation of hardware has been made difficult thanks to how fundamentally different the system architecture is, a problem that will seemingly be addressed with the PS5.

If this patent is implemented into future hardware, it’s wonderful news for Sony’s growing library of exclusive legacy titles, many of which haven’t been re-released or available through official means of emulation.

We’d also be curious to see if any of these titles, if re-released through the PlayStation Store, will be subject to visual improvements or trophy support instead of baseline emulation.

The release details for PS5 remain cloudy, with Sony acknowledging the successor’s existence but yet to make a formal announcement or reveal any actual hardware.

With PS4 now on its sixth year on the market, many fans are eager for a teaser of the next generation and what the next slate of consoles will bring to the table.

