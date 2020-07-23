Obsidian reveals new Skyrim-esque RPG for Xbox Series X

A new game called Avowed was confirmed to be in the works by Microsoft, with renowned developer Obsidian at the helm.

Obsidian is famous for developing games such as Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, so to see them creating an fantasy-focused RPG will undoubtedly excite fans.

While the brief trailer admittedly looked like a Skyrim clone, Avowed will no doubt feature Obsidian’s fantastic writing and multi-choice dilemmas. While The Outer Worlds didn’t quite push boundaries as far as Fallout: New Vegas did, we’re hoping the studio will go bigger and better now they have joined Xbox as a first-party developer.

The trailer revealed very little, other than being set in a seemingly medieval era while featuring first-person perspective sword fighting.

It was at least confirmed that Avowed has been “built from the ground up” for the Xbox Series X, so expect it to support 4K resolutions and ray tracing for some next-gen visuals.

There was no release date confirmed for Avowed, so it’s likely that we’ll have to wait until at least 2021 for its arrival. That means Avowed is not expected to join Halo Infinite as a launch title, which is not a huge surprise considering it wasn’t too long ago when The Outer Worlds hit stores.

Microsoft announced a slew of other first-party titles during its Xbox Games Showcase event, including State of Decay 3, Forza Motorsport, Stalker 2 and Everwild.

We also got a detailed look at Halo Infinite, as 343 Studios shared a gameplay demo showing master Chief gunning down various aliens while using exciting sci-fi gadgets including a grappling hook. It was also reiterated that Halo Infinite will be available via Xbox Games Pass from day one.

