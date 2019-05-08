Nintendo’s latest Direct Presentation saw the surprise reveal of Astral Chain, an upcoming Switch exclusive from the acclaimed studio PlatinumGames.

The action-packed debut trailer featured a a pair of police officers battling strange creatures amidst a vast, futuristic setting, and it looks fantastic. We’d expect nothing less from the minds behind Bayonetta and NieR: Automata.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Astral Chain for Nintendo Switch including all the latest news, release date, trailers, gameplay and more.

Astral Chain release date – when is it coming out?

The Direct Presentation confirmed that Astral Chain will launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on August 30, 2019. It acts as one of many titles filling in the console’s previously sparse release schedule for this year.

Astral Chain Trailer – How does it look?

You can watch the explosive and undeniably anime trailer below. Just prepare for some utterly brilliant music to bless your ears:

Astral Chain gamerplay – What is it about?

Below you can find the official synopsis for Astral Chain, courtesy of Nintendo:

“Astral Chain is a new action game from Platinum Games, directed by Takahisa Taura, known for his work as the game designer on NieR: Automata, and supervised by Hideki Kamiya, creator of the Bayonetta series.

As part of a police special forces unit in a multicultural futuristic city, players work together with a special living weapon, the Legion, in a synergetic action system of battle and exploration. More details about this Nintendo Switch exclusive will be revealed in the future.”

Astral Chain Screenshots – How does it look?

We’ve compiled a collection of screenshots for Astral Chain below. We hope you like the colour blue…

We'll be sure to provide you with more information on Astral Chain for Nintendo Switch as it emerges.