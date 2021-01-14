Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch aims to fix a bunch of frustrating bugs across all platforms

Ubisoft is set to release a new update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla across all platforms later today, and it aims to fix a bunch of bugs that have existed since launch.

Update 1.1.1 doesn’t introduce a whole load of new features or gameplay ideas, instead opting to focus on fixing bugs and glitches reported by players over the last couple of months. It’s a hefty patch, so expect plenty of things to be ironed out.

You can find the full patch size across all platforms below, courtesy of the official Reddit page:

Xbox Series X|S: 7.5 GB

Xbox One: 6.6 GB

PlayStation 5: 2 GB

PlayStation 4: 2-3 GB (depending on region)

PC: 6.45 GB

It will be deployed around midday in the United Kingdom, meaning players in America and other regions should have the patch ready to install in the early hours of the morning if they hope to pillage some villages later in the day.

Alongside general graphical and performance fixes, the patch aims to address a number of quest related glitches such as NPCs not appearing, costumes remaining on Eivor after completing certain arcs and markers refusing to budge from the user interface despite no longer being relevant.

Ubisoft Connect achievements are also being introduced, meaning those who are carrying their saves across platforms can track progress in a more meaningful way. I’m playing across PS5 and Xbox Series X, so such a feature is more than welcome.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to receive an assortment of downloadable content throughout 2021, so we can likely expect major updates like this to surface moving forward. They only serve to make the experience more enjoyable, so who are we to moan about them.

Here’s what Ryan Jones thought about the game in his 4/5 review: “Assassins Creed Valhalla is a hugely enjoyable entry to the series, offering an enthralling Viking RPG experience with super-satisfying combat and exploration of medieval England. However, as a consequence the series has drifted away from its stealth roots, giving the Creed series an identity crisis.”