With a new instalment in Ubisoft’s action-adventure franchise not expected this year, we don’t hope to be stabbing folks in historical locales until 2020 at earliest. Despite the potentially long wait ahead of us, we at Trusted Reviews can’t wait to step into the Animus once again.

Information has already begun surfacing about the next Assassin’s Creed, with The Division 2 players discovering what appears to be a rather direct reference to the series displayed in-game, hinting at a future setting amidst The Viking Age. It’s a big departure for the series, and one we’d love to explore.

So, we’ve compiled everything we know about Assassin’s Creed 2020 including all the latest news, rumours, release date, gameplay and more.

Assassin’s Creed 2020 news – Teaser spotted in The Division 2

Players have spotted what appears to be a teaser for Assassin’s Creed in The Division 2, coming in the form of a poster displayed in the game. The below image gives us a decent view of the poster, showing a character dressed in Viking garb holding what appears to be a Piece of Eden, a vital object in the Assassin’s Creed lore.

These fancy pieces of technology are vital to the series, acting as devices that provide characters with unparalleled amounts of powers. The word ‘Valhalla’ is also a dead giveaway for The Viking Age setting. Here’s a closer look:

Kotaku has added further solidity to this teaser, stating that Assassin’s Creed 2020 will indeed see us stepping into the shoes of a Viking Assassin.

Assassin’s Creed 2020 release date – When is it coming out?

Ubisoft is yet to formally acknowledge the existence of a new Assassin’s Creed beyond a few in-game teasers in The Division 2, so a release date is probably a while off.

With the franchise seemingly taking a break this year, we’re expecting a release date of 2020 for this adventure. Perhaps Watch Dogs 3 will waltz along to fill the gap until then?

