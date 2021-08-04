Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

As Xbox Games Pass marches on, Sony is losing PS Plus subscribers

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has surprisingly confirmed it is shedding PS Plus subscribers, with over a million gamers leaving the service in the last few months.

During the company’s most recent earnings report, Sony revealed PlayStation Plus members are down from an all-time peak of 47.6 million in early 2021, to 46.3 million in the three months up until the end of June 2021.

It’s the first time there’s been a significant drop – we’re talking 1.3 million here – since the online service’s inception back in 2006.

There are a couple of possible and plausible explanations for this. New PS5 owners may have subscribed to take advantage of the PS Plus Collection of the hottest PS4 games and not kept it up.

It’s also possible more people were happy to subscribe during lockdowns and increased time at home, during the pandemic, and are no longer finding the same amount of time to spend gaming in order to justify the expenditure.

It’s unlikely there’s been a considerable switch from PS Plus to the arguably more attractive proposition offered by Xbox Game Pass and its Ultimate extension, but that may be a factor too.

Also concerning for Sony is the drop in monthly active PlayStation users during the same period. The most recent three-month span saw the company register 104m active monthly users, compared to 114m during the previous quarter.

Speaking in a conference call following the data drop, Sony’s chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki blamed the drop on a relative return to normal activity and the opening up of other entertainment options for gamers.

“Of course, 104m is not a strong number, but are we looking at it as a declining trend? We don’t think so,” he said (via VGC). “We are trying to analyse different elements, but there are no conspicuous trends that we can capture. Maybe this month or next month we will have to continue to watch and do an analysis.”

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best list Jade King 5 months ago
Best PS4 Games 2021: All the games you definitely need in your collection

Best PS4 Games 2021: All the games you definitely need in your collection

Best list Jade King 7 months ago
PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is Sony’s answer to Xbox Game Pass

PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is Sony’s answer to Xbox Game Pass

PS5Sept Chris Smith 11 months ago

He added: “At the risk of repetition, may I say that last year the stay-at-home demand was so significant in hindsight, so compared to that period last year as a trend of course [it’s declined]. [But] compared to fiscal 2019 there is an increase.

“So, we will monitor the situation carefully and we will deepen the engagement and enhance the platform.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.