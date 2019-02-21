Apex Legends servers are down right now across PS4, Xbox One and PC

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have announced that Apex Legends servers are struggling as players fail to connect.

The hugely-popular battle royale title has amassed millions of players since its debut a few weeks ago, so it’s no surprise that servers are struggling under load.

Electronic Arts has said on social media it is aware of the ongoing issues and is working to resolve them across all platforms.

Related: Apex Legends System Requirements

Apex Legends is a free-to-play experience across consoles and PC, having attracted over 25 million players since its launch in early February.

Earning 9/10 in our review, its easily one of the finest examples of the genre yet. Here’s what Jake Tucker thought:

‘Apex Legends is the real deal. While it might not convert the PUBG faithful or fans of the candy coloured build-fest that is Fortnite, there’s no denying that Respawn’s latest effort is very special indeed.’

We’ll be sure to let you know when the Apex Legends servers are back online. For now, keep it locked to @trustedreviews on Facebook and Twitter.