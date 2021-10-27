Apple Music lands on PS5 with some really neat tricks

Sony has announced Apple Music is launching on PS5 consoles today, enabling gamers to stream their favourite tunes while enjoying next-gen games.

The gaming giant says this is a full integration of Apple Music, meaning you can listen “before, during and after” their session.

The full Apple Music catalogue of 90 million songs is available, along with 4K videos and the thousands of curated and personalised playlists available to subscribers.

However, the background music playback is likely to be the key bonus for PS5 owners looking to soundtrack their endeavours. Especially given there will be dynamic recommendations that fit with the game they’re currently enjoying.

The tight integration means you can press the PS button mid-game and select the Music Function card from the Control Centre.

In a blog post announcing the feature, Sony writes: “Apple Music subscribers can find recommendations that match the game they are currently playing, or choose from a playlist in their library or other Apple Music-curated playlists for gaming.”

Sony is also excited about the integration of music videos. The company says videos can be viewed full screen, but if you decide to return to gameplay or do something else on your console, the audio will keep playing. Likewise, if you return to the video, it’ll pick up at the same point too.

The Apple Music app can be downloaded from the Media space on PS5. Here are more detailed instructions direct from Sony. Of course, you’ll need to be an active Apple Music subscriber to make use of the library. And, unfortunately, it’s only for PS5, so PS4 gamers are missing out here.

It’s not clear whether Apple Music’s spatial audio and lossless audio features are available within the PS5 app, but we’ll endeavour to find out.

Sony has already brought the Apple TV app to the PS5, meaning the company’s streaming services are front and centre on the next-gen console.