Get an exclusive Apex Legends skin with Twitch Prime right now

Twitch Prime subscribers can now claim an Apex Legends Pack including five Apex Packs and an exclusive skin for Pathfinder.

It certainly didn’t take Twitch Prime long to jump on the Apex Legends bandwagon, and given it offers us a fancy new cosmetic, we don’t mind so much.

Players who are active members of Twitch Prime can now head over to their website to claim an Apex Legends Pack filled with goodies.

The highlight is easily a new skin for Pathfinder, everyone’s favourite zipline-slinging robot. Inspired by Twitch’s own colour scheme, it’s a nice bit of kit to boast with to your friends.

Twitch Prime has made a habit of providing a variety of different bonuses for the likes of Fortnite and PUBG, and given Apex Legends’ popularity, the same could happen here.

Having already amassed over 25 million players across PS4, Xbox One and PC, Respawn’s battle royale shows no signs of slowing down.

As to what we thought, here’s a glimpse at Jake Tucker’s 9/10 review: ‘While it might not convert the PUBG faithful or fans of the candy coloured build-fest that is Fortnite, there’s no denying that Respawn’s latest effort is very special indeed.’

