Apex Legends tops one million players just eight hours after launch

Launched by Respawn Entertainment on February 4, Apex Legends has already amassed an audience of over one million players across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The free-to-play battle royale title was revealed and released on the same day following a brief smattering of gameplay trailers yesterday evening.

Known for their work on the excellent Titanfall series, Apex Legends is set in the same universe as players work together in small squads to emerge victorious.

You play as a variety of unique heroes with their own bespoke abilities and customisable load-outs. There’s also a heavy focus on cosmetics given the free-to-play nature.

Related: Apex Legends – Best Cosmetics

Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella confirmed on social media that Apex Legends smashed one million players just eight hours after launch.

We’ve only played a little bit of Apex Legends thus far, but it seems like a solid battle royale experience that translates the wonderful gunplay of Titanfall to the genre.

Sadly, you won’t find any giant mechs or wall-running here, two features fans of the series will be bummed to see discarded.

We’ll have a full verdict on Apex Legends soon, but for now you can try it out for yourself across PS4, Xbox One and PC. It is free, after all.

Have you had a chance to play Apex Legends yet? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.