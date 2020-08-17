Apex Legends Season 6 adds a new hero, crafting, map changes and more

Apex Legends Season 6 is almost here, and now Respawn Entertainment has detailed all the major changes coming to the battle royale later this week.

Rampart is the new hero coming as part of this season. She’s a spunky, charming new legend capable of modding her own weapons and also has a bespoke crafting mechanic for upgrading your gear. She’s unlike anyone else on the roster, which is awesome to see.

Season 6 will begin on August 18 across all platforms, and will bring with it a new battle pass containing a number of new skins, voice lines and other cosmetics you’ll be able to unlock over the next couple of months. As usual, it will have free and premium tiers for those who wish to drop some pennies on the new update.

A new weapon is being introduced in the form of the Volt SMG, which is capable of dealing electric damage at a fast pace. Respawn is also introducing a new crafting mechanic with the Replicator, a new object which will drop into certain areas on the map. You can use these to “build something better” from all the spare resources you’ve gathered throughout the match.

World’s Edge has been cleaned up, with lava no longer dominating much of the playing field. You’ll find a number of new locations alongside some interesting refinements to existing ones which not only build upon the unfolding lore, but also add additional strategic elements to firefights. We’re keen to dive in and see them for ourselves.

“Apex Legends remains one of the finest examples of battle royale in the medium and has only propelled itself to lofty new heights since crashing onto the scene back in 2019. Its future continues to look tremendously bright, with Respawn Entertainment listening intently to fans and building upon an already stellar foundation,” reads our updated 4.5/5 review.

