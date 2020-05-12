Apex Legends Season 5 start times: Here’s when you can play the new update

Apex Legends is one of the most popular games going right now. The hero shooter invites you to pit your wits against friends online and now it’s got a brand new update. Here’s when you can get started on Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune’s Favour.

Respawn Entertainment has created an appealing cocktail of battle royale and hero shooter dynamics with Apex Legends and Season 5 will only add to the game’s appeal. So, when is it getting underway?

It’s a matter of hours. Season 5 kicks off May 12 at 18:00 BST. For US gamers, that’s 13:00 ET or 10:00 PT.

Related: Best PS4 Games 2020 – 13 titles you definitely need in your collection

What is there to look forward to? Firstly, one or two small tweaks will make for a less frustrating experience online. If you’re internet drops out, you’ll be able to reconnect to the game you were just in – phew.

The biggest addition though is new character, Loba Andrade. In the trailer for Season 5, we get an insight in Loba’s dark past and see her undertake a secret-agent-style mission. It’s action-packed and gives players some hints as to Loba’s story. Take a look below.

Towards the end of the short trailer, we see Loba use a sort of teleportation power which could come in tremendously useful in Apex Legends multiplayer. She’s also a dab-hand with a handgun.

The season pass includes over 100 new items, including legendary skins, Apex packs and much more. Players will also get the “Broken Ghosts” season quests with the season pass and see some notable evolutions of the landscape in Kings Canyon.

There’s plenty to look forward to in Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune’s Favour. The base game has impressed us from the off too and bagged a rare four and a half star rating in our review.

Our reviewer said: “Apex Legends remains one of the finest examples of battle royale in the medium and has only propelled itself to lofty new heights since crashing onto the scene back in 2019. Its future continues to look tremendously bright, with Respawn Entertainment listening intently to fans and building upon an already stellar foundation.”

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…