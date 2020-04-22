Apex Legends Season 5: Everything we know about the next big update

Season 4: Assimilation is only a couple of weeks away from closing its doors in Apex Legends, paving the way for a major update which has already begun teasing players with what exactly it will contain. Some believe Apex Legends Season 5 will even be a fully-fledged crossover with Titanfall.

Hardcore fans have already begun unearthing a range of rumours and hints about Season 5, despite Respawn Entertainment remaining silent on the matter. This makes the eventual arrival all the more exciting, especially since we’re going along for the ride.

So, we have compiled everything you need to know about Apex Legends: Season 5 including all the latest news, rumours, release date, heroes, skins and more.

Apex Legends: Season 5 news – What is the latest?

Nothing official has been confirmed by Respawn Entertainment, but small hints have begun surfacing in the game itself which definitely have something to do with Season 5. Respawn has already said that this new update will be a “pleasant surprise” for Titanfall fans.

Beyond the aforementioned quote, a few teases have begun appearing on World’s Edge which hints at the coming season. A datapad can be found in The Dome, which potentially has links to Titanfall 2’s ‘Cause and Effect’ level.

So, could we see some elements of time travel introduced in Season 5? A second datapad emerged more recently, hinting that further map changes could be on the way.

Apex Legends: Season 5 release date – When is it coming out?

The Season 4 Battle Pass is set to conclude on May 5th at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST, providing us with a rough estimate of exactly when its successor could be reeling its head.

Before the time stated above, all rewards for the battle pass will be locked, meaning you’ve now only a couple of weeks to earn all of this season’s cosmetics before they’re gone forever. There’s some good stuff out there, so it’s time to start grinding if you haven’t already.

Season 4 began immediately after Season 3 closed its doors, meaning we could see something similar in the coming weeks. However, given that Respawn Entertainment is working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we wouldn’t be surprised if things are pushed back in some fashion.

Knowing what we know, it wouldn’t be a huge shock for Apex Legends: Season 5 to launch in the first week of May alongside a new hero, map changes and a battle pass. We’ll bound to find out more in the coming weeks, so watch this space for now!

