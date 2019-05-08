Apex Legends is officially coming to mobile, but one territory could get first dibs

Electronic Arts has announced that it is planning to bring Apex Legends to China and mobile platforms in the future.

Speaking in a recent earnings call (via Seeking Alpha), the publisher said it is in the process of penetrating the Chinese and mobile market with Apex Legends.

“We are in advanced negotiations to bring Apex Legends to China and to mobile, and we will update you on time frames when those negotiations are concluded”, said EA exec Blake Jorgensen.

With the likes of Fortnite and PUBG already proving hugely popular on mobile platforms across the globe, it’s no surprise that Apex Legends hopes to penetrate such a lucrative market.

EA is yet to unveil any worldwide release plans for Apex Legends on mobile, or whether or not the Chinese release will differ greatly from what we know and love, given the big changes PUBG went through recently.

We’re also curious to see if a Nintendo Switch version of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale is plausible alongside the mobile release, we’d certainly love to see it.

While the debut of its long-awaited battle pass was underwhelming Apex Legends still remains a stellar shooter. Here’s a snippet from Jake Tucker’s 4.5/5 review:

“Apex Legends is the real deal. While it might not convert the PUBG faithful or fans of the candy coloured build-fest that is Fortnite, there’s no denying that Respawn’s latest effort is very special indeed.”