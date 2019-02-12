Apex Legends has more maps on the way as it hits 25 million players

Respawn Entertainment has announced that after just a week of release, Apex Legends has already reached 25 million players across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Speaking to Venturebeat, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella said “there will be more maps” alongside “new modes, new characters, new weapons, new skins” when asked about the game’s future.

The number and frequency of these updates will depend on how successful Apex Legends ends up being, with the same applying to its growing selection of maps.

If you’re worried that King’s Canyon is a little too small with its 60 player limit, Zampella said “we’ll probably release other maps that are bigger if we decide they’re fun.”

If the above information ends up ringing true, it seems unlikely that major updates will be made to King’s Canyon like you’d see in Fortnite, where entire biomes are overhauled with seasonal updates.

At the time of writing, cosmetic items such as skins, banners and voice lines can be purchased in Apex Legends through in-game currency earned via microtransactions or simply levelling up.

The battle royale experience saw a surprise launch on February 4 after a brief livestream and has immediately captured the imagination of gamers everywhere.

We’re not surprised, since it’s arguably the finest in the genre, introducing a bunch of innovative new mechanics and quality-of-life changes we couldn’t live without anymore.

Here’s a snippet from Jake Tucker’s 9/10 review: “Apex Legends is the real deal. While it might not convert the PUBG faithful or fans of the candy coloured build-fest that is Fortnite, there’s no denying that Respawn’s latest effort is very special indeed.”

