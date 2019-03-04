Apex Legends hits 50 million player milestone faster than Fortnite

Respawn Entertainment has announced that Apex Legends has reached 50 million players just a month after launch.

The free-to-play battle royale title saw a surprise release across PS4, Xbox One and PC last month and has thoroughly taken the world by storm.

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella announced the milestone on Twitter with a montage of player feats such as 31 billion pings, 170 million respawns and 158 million finishers.

It’s been a big month for Respawn Entertainment as the developer stepped into and began utterly dominated the battle royale formula.

While not quite as big as Fortnite, it did reach the 50 million player mark at a faster pace than Epic Games’ colourful twist on the genre.

It will be interesting to see how Apex Legends continues to grow with the introduction of the Battle Pass alongside new weapons, characters and more in the coming weeks.

We’re big fans of Apex Legends here at Trusted Reviews, awarding it 9/10 in our review:

‘Apex Legends is the real deal. While it might not convert the PUBG faithful or fans of the candy coloured build-fest that is Fortnite, there’s no denying that Respawn’s latest effort is very special indeed.’

