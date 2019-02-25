Anthem doesn’t quite top Bioware’s Mass Effect Andromeda in UK sales chart

Bioware’s Anthem saw its long-awaited release last week, although might not have had the impact Electronic Arts was hoping for.

To be more specific, Anthem failed to match the physical launch sales of Bioware’s last title, Mass Effect Andromeda, in the UK sales charts.

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t take digital sales into account across PS4, Xbox One and PC, and that the latter two platforms have had access to Anthem in some form since February 15th.

In comparison to 2019’s other big releases, Anthem didn’t tip the scales as much as Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 or Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts 3, which is somewhat surprising.

Related: Upcoming PC Games

The lukewarm reception of Anthem from critics likely didn’t help the situation with many, ourselves including, finding issues with the structure, progression and obscene loading times throughout the loot shooter.

Here’s a snippet from my 6/10 review: ‘Anthem is a strange flawed adventure with glimpses of greatness buried behind an abundance of obtuse design decisions. What so many players love about Bioware is here, but fragmented in such a way that it becomes unrecognisable.’

Related: Best PC Games

‘The core of Anthem – being its fearsome gunplay and angelic flight mechanics – are stellar, yet they’re held back by the mission structure that dictates them. Things could certainly improve with the introduction of deeper dungeons and endgame content, but right now Anthem is sadly underwhelming; a victim to the template it’s trying so hard to emulate.’

You can check out the past week’s full chart below:

Anthem Far Cry: New Dawn FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Metro Exodus Forza Horizon 4 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Did you pick up Anthem this past weekend? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.