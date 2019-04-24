Anthem content roadmap delayed indefinitely as Bioware aims to fix major issues

Bioware has announced a delay to major pieces of content and features for Anthem, with no sign of when they’ll now be arriving.

Having launched over two months ago, it’s now safe to say that Anthem wasn’t particularly well received amongst critics and fans.

Now, many huge features and content updates fans were hoping would revitalise their interest in the loot shooter have been delayed indefinitely.

Writing in a Reddit post, Bioware was surprisingly candid in its future plans for Anthem, currently focusing on fixing existing issues before rolling out new content.

“We have heard a lot of feedback from all of you, and we have been working diligently to improve as many things as we can in the short term.

We’ve fixed a lot of bugs and made changes which we believe begin to point us in the right direction for the future. That being said, we know there is a long way to go before Anthem becomes the game we all want it to be.”

In order to fix “bug fixes, stability and game flow,” features such as guild support, leaderboards and a mastery system for gear are now on the back-burner.

Cataclysms, major events which would act as part of Anthem’s almost non-existent endgame, have also been pushed back alongside other features.

We scored Anthem 6/10 in our review, baffled at how it managed to leave out basic features at launch while also delivering an undercooked story and world to explore.

“Anthem is a strange flawed adventure with glimpses of greatness buried behind an abundance of obtuse design decisions. What so many players love about Bioware is here, but fragmented in such a way that it becomes unrecognisable.”

