Another Tony Hawk Pro Skater remaster is in jeopardy as studio merges with Blizzard

Activision has announced that Vicarious Visions is merging with Blizzard Entertainment, and will be set to work exclusively on its titles moving forward.

Known in recent years for helming the excellent remakes of Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk Pro Skater, the developer has revived classic franchises in spectacular fashion. Now, that trend will come to a close as it joins forces with Blizzard.

Speaking to Gamesindustry.biz, the merger is effective immediately, meaning that Vicarious Visions is unlikely working on any projects right now that aren’t involved with Blizzard in some way. Don’t expect another Tony Hawk remaster in the coming years, or at least not from the original creator.

“After collaborating with Vicarious Visions for some time and developing a great relationship, Blizzard realized there was an opportunity for [Vicarious Visions] to provide long-term support.”

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier offers some additional insight, claiming that Vicarious Visions is currently working on a full remake of Diablo 2, while once of Blizzard’s original teams was dismantled in the latter months of 2020.

The studio has remained quiet for several moments, although the digital version of BlizzCon in the coming weeks is expected to feature a number of announcements. Expect to hear more on Overwatch 2, Diablo 4 and a number of other projects at the event.

Earning 4.5/5 in our review, the recent remake of Tony Hawk Pro Skater was brilliant, translating the original duo of games onto modern platforms with ease: “THPS 1+2 Remastered remembers everything that made the classic skateboarding series so great, and brings it back for the modern era. The game is a little slower than some of the more wacky titles in the series, but the focus on pure skill and reward makes it difficult to put down.”

