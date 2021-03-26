Another PlayStation exclusive game is getting a movie adaptation

One of the last big hits of the PS4 era, the PlayStation-exclusive Ghost of Tsushima,is being adapted for the big screen with the director of John Wick at the helm of the project.

The beautiful open-world action-adventure game has been a significant critical and commercial success since its arrival last summer and will become a screenplay developed by Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions.

It’ll join the likes of other PlayStation properties, like The Last of Us and Uncharted, top get TV or film adaptations. And it’s easy to see why this game would be a good candidate. “The Ghost” is Jin Sakai, the last surviving member of his vanquished clan, on the fabled mission to avenge deaths and free the island of Tsushima from tyranny. The film will be directed by Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.” said Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions in news first reported by Deadline.

Our reviewer awarded the game 4 out of a possible 5 stars and praised the beautiful and compelling world, rewarding combat, likeable cast of characters and innovative take on the open-world format. Ironically, we concluded the main narrative was a little boring and predictable. So, there’s some work to be done for the adapted screenplay.

She concluded: “Ghost of Tsushima is an excellent open-world adventure from Sucker Punch Productions which adds some innovative ideas to a fairly stagnant genre. The game’s depiction of the time period is generic and inoffensive, but that doesn’t prevent it from being a stunning visual showcase and a worthwhile swan song for the PS4.”

Are you excited for a Ghost of Tsushima adaptation? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.