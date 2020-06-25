Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer update introduces diving, new characters and other cool features

Nintendo has announced a big new update coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons just in time for the Summer.

As the UK basks in its biggest heatwave in years, Nintendo is celebrating the occasion by bringing diving into its beloved Switch exclusive.

From July 3rd, a free update will be available that adds diving, new museum donations and all-new characters to the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It’s a beefy expansion and will give lapsed players after another dragon to chase a reason to make their return. Once wearing a swimsuit, you’ll be able to leap into the sea and submerge yourself in search of all sorts of creatures.

There’s also a new character known as Pascal who will offer you special rewards and crafting recipes in exchange for certain things you dig up. So there’s an added bonus for doing so aside from making bells and museum donations.

You’ll also stumble upon Gulliver on the beach once again in a new outfit. Perhaps he’ll have a different task for us this time around, alongside some new crafting recipes and other good unlockables.

Since its release, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has released a number of major new updates and seasonal events. This includes the addition of an art museum, fishing competitions and plentiful other additions which have kept us coming back after finding all the fossils and fully upgrading our houses.

Here’s a glimpse at our 5/5 review, which crowned New Horizons as one of the best games we’ve ever played on Nintendo Switch: “immediately cements itself as one of the generation’s defining experiences. Fans will be playing it for years, watching as the seasons roll by and unveil the true potential of what has been created here.”

