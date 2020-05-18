A new seasonal event has arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to celebrate International Museum Day. For the next couple of weeks, playing can partake in the Stamp Rally.

This new event is accessible through Blathers’ Museum so long as it’s been open and upgraded on your island for any amount of time. Simply enter the building and talk with Blathers to earn all the information you need on the Stamp Rally.

The core objective of the Stamp Rally is to collect a trio of stamps from each exhibit – bugs, fish and fossils. Players will have from May 18 to May 31 to do so, and the act of collecting them all will only take a few minutes if you know your way around each exhibit.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Stamp Rally Guide

Head to your museum and have a word with Blathers. Once the intelligent owl has laid out the purpose of the Stamp Rally, you’ll be free to enter each exhibit and begin seeking out each stamping station. These will be in different locations for each player, so you’ll need to do some light exploration to find them all.

After tracking them down, interact with them for a bit of humorous dialogue, and to earn a stamp. Do these three times for each exhibit before returning to Blathers. You’ll be rewarded with a golden plague for your efforts, perfecting for displaying back at home to boast about your love for bugs, fish and fossils.

We’re curious to see how the Stamp Rally expanded over the next couple of weeks, and if other prizes will be on offer or if this is really it. We’re hoping it’s not the latter since it’s a rather underwhelming event if the entire affair can be completed in under ten minutes. At the prizes are pretty cool – and we’ll be sure to update this piece with any new developments.

