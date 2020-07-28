Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ next big summer update is coming this week

Nintendo has announced the next big seasonal update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it’s coming as a free download later this week.

The previous update for New Horizons rang in the Summer with the welcome addition of diving, allowing players to descend to the ocean floor in search of new sea creatures and other nifty treasures.

Now, the next Summer update is nearly upon us and arguably adds even more cool features for players to engage with throughout the coming months. Fireworks Shows will be available every Sunday throughout August, with you and all your villagers gathering to watch the night sky fill with lights.

Related: Best Switch Games

Redd will also be around to sell you sparklers and even fireworks of your own, which can be based on your own personal designs. It seems Nintendo is encouraging you to invite some friends round to soak in the festival atmosphere together, which I’ll definitely be doing this weekend once the update arrives.

This update will also introduce a new iteration of the Dream Suite seen in previous games. You can choose to fall asleep at any time in your house, and from here you’ll be transported to a random island. You’ll be free to interact with villagers, order furniture and even pinch custom designs while in the land of slumber.

Finally, New Horizons is introducing an Island Backup Service. Information on this feature is light, but right now the official website reads: “a service to back-up Animal Crossing: New Horizons save data and recover it from the server in the event of console failure, loss or theft will be available to Nintendo Switch Online members from July 30th 2020. More information will be shared here once the service is available.” We’ll be sure to update you once we know more about this.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…