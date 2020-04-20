Animal Crossing: New Horizons datamine hints at new shops, museum upgrades and more

A datamine has been uncovered in Animal Crossing: New Horizons which hints at future updates for the hugely popular Nintendo Switch title.

This potential leak comes courtesy of Ninji on Twitter, who has datamined New Horizons to unveil a bunch of information relating to upcoming content, although some of this may change before its eventual release.

While none of this has been confirmed by Nintendo, much of it sounds within the realms of possibility when you consider that New Horizons is set to receive plenty of evergreen updates in the coming weeks and months.

The datamine claims that Blather’s Museum will receive two new upgrades, one of which will be a dedicated arts section. So, we could be collecting paintings and other artefacts to be donated to the island’s culture. How these will come about remains unclear.

A Museum Gyroid Cafe and Shop are also planned, which will introduce the classic statues present in previous games, but only appear in New Horizons as temporary helpers when building bridges and other structures across your island. New Nook Miles achievements could also be introduced in a future update.

Crazy Redd’s Black Market is poised for a comeback, and will be situated on a ship that will dock in the northern parts of your island. Diving will also return, hinting that additional sea creatures might be added, too.

New bushes, plants and the addition of vegetables are also rumoured to be introduced if the datamine rings true. While these sound like small updates, they’d honestly add hours of content to the game as players strive to grow and collect everything they can.

You can find the full list of datamined features over on ResetEra, which goes into greater depth regarding what could be on its way to New Horizons. Given that Earth Day is set to arrive at the end of April, we imagine some of these will materialise in just a couple of weeks time.

