AMD says PS5’s ‘special sauce’ will make it the tastiest console ever

AMD has finally begun opening up about its partnership with Sony on the upcoming PS5 console, teasing that it will feature a ‘special sauce’ of sorts.

It was revealed earlier this year in a Wired report that Sony’s next generation console will take advantage of AMD Navi architecture with a custom-build graphics card.

Speaking with Jim Cramer, Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, said the company is “proud” to once again be partnering with Sony on PS5, which is due to launch after April 2020.

‘We are so honoured and proud to be part of Sony’s next-generation PlayStation,’ Su said. ‘This has been a really long-term partnership with them. We love gaming. We think gaming is a really good secular growth market.

What we have done with Sony is really architect something for their application, for their special sauce. It’s a great honor for us. We’re really excited about what the next generation PlayStation will do. And happy to be a part of it.’

As for the rest of its announced features, Sony has announced that the PS5 will be capable of 8K gaming, significantly faster loads times and full PS4 backwards compatibility support.

Sony has said it won’t be attending E3 2019, which will be its first absence since the show’s inception. However, this doesn’t rule out announcements taking place outside the show. Microsoft is set to unveil details of the Xbox Two at E3 this year, too.

Whatever the AMD special sauce ends up tasting like, the anticipation for a new generation of consoles is only getting higher and higher, and we can’t wait.