AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT revealed as next 1440p GPU titan, out March 18

AMD has announced a new Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics chip, which it hopes will compete with the equally hard-to-get Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti GPUs.

The new mid-range RT 6700 XT is the latest addition to the AMD RNDA 2 series of chips. It will be available on March 18 and will cost $479 (around £340) for those lucky enough to snag one in a market currently dominated by shortages and scalping.

AMD says the RT 6700 XT will be a great option for 1440p gaming and that’s the max setting, putting it directly up against the Nvidia RTX 3070. The new AMD chip also has 12GB of VRAM, a modest 230W board power limit and contains 40 RDNA 2 compute units.

During the announcement at its “Where Gaming Begins” livestream on March 3, AMD said this is enough for gamers to turn on the max settings when gaming at 1440p and says you’ll be able to hit 360fps on games like Rainbow Six Siege.

Related: Best graphics chips

The chipmaker says its wallet-friendly offering will support ray tracing, but isn’t revealing the full details on that front yet. It’s possible the en vogue feature will only be available at lower frame rates.

The new GPU new sit below the existing $579 RX 6800 series chips, which are great options (when available) for those starting out with 4K gaming. However, for those who aren’t looking for max-res and are happy enough playing at 1440p, this looks like a good option, provided the availability is there.

The company struck an optimistic tone in comments to The Verge, claiming it’ll have more stock available than for previous launches. It’s also promising weekly restocks of the RX 6000 GPUs and Ryzen 5000 CPUs too.

“With the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT launch, we are on track to have significantly more GPUs available for sale at launch,” the firm said.

Naturally, there’s going to be a mass surge for these chips at AMD.com when they go live on March 18. Be prepared to hammer that refresh key.