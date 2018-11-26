Trending:

Alien: Blackout could be set for a reveal at The Game Awards this December

Jordan King

FoxNext Games and 20th Century Fox are apparently set to reveal a new title called Alien: Blackout at The Game Awards later next month.

Set in the iconic science-fiction universe, Alien: Blackout will seemingly be a shooter developed by Cold Iron Studios for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Nothing is confirmed thus far, though.

Geoff Keighley, the host and organiser of the yearly awards show, tweeted the below image earlier this month. It features the phrase “Worlds Will Change” in a font similar to Alien’s Weyland Yutani corporation.

Further hints at the project can be found in a January 2018 press release featuring FoxNext president Aaron Loeb: “I am a personal fan of Cold Iron’s previous work and all of us at FoxNext Games are thrilled to be working with them as they create an action-packed persistent world, steeped in the mysteries of this beloved Alien universe.”

The Game Awards are set to take place on December 6, or in the early hours of the morning for viewers in the UK. Announcements are often crammed in-between awards, musical performances and other fun surprises.

Our hopes are high for another adaptation in this universe after the spectacular Alien Isolation. Here’s a small snippet from our 9/10 review:

‘Terrifying, tense and almost unbearable, this is the Alien adaptation you’ve always dreamed of. It’s not quite flawless and the hide-and-seek gameplay can be tough going, but few other movie tie-ins work so hard to capture not just the look of the film, but the emotion and the pacing. It’s also the scariest game since the original Dead Space. Consider yourself warned.’

What would you like to see from Alien: Blackout? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

 