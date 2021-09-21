Alan Wake Remastered may be coming to the Nintendo Switch

Leaks have revealed that the latest Alan Wake remake could be coming to the Nintendo Switch, alongside other consoles.

Since Alan Wake Remastered was announced earlier this month, everyone has been trying to find out how they can replay this classic game.

We already know that the game will be available to play on the PC via the Epic Games Store, as well as the Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and Xbox One S/X.

It will also be available for the first time ever on the PlayStation, specifically the PS5, PS4 and PS4 Pro.

And it seemed that Switch owners would be left in the lurch, however, people on Twitter spotted a Brazilian rating board for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

This would be interesting if true, especially since the PlayStation September showcase never mentioned Alan Wake Remastered being bought over to the Switch.

So any Nintendo lovers out there might have a chance of playing Remedy Entertainment’s new thriller, though seeing as this is currently not confirmed by the developer or Nintendo, we wouldn’t bet on it just yet.

Alan Wake Remastered will be a remake of the 2010 game with updated graphics and a more impressive frame rate and resolution, however, it’s not likely we will see the same visual upgrades if it is ported to the Switch, since that console doesn’t have the same capabilities as the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

This means that if gamers do have the choice to replay this classic on the Switch, they might still opt for Sony or Microsoft’s versions, seeing as the Switch can hover around 30fps while gaming, and hit resolutions as low as 540p.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X, meanwhile, can go up to 1080p or even 4K, and hit frame rates as high as 120.

We’ll have to see if Alan Wake Remastered does end up coming to Nintendo and if people would be interested in picking up their Switch to play that version of the game.