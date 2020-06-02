Activision delays Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s new season in respect of Black Lives Matter protests

Infinity Ward has announced it will be delaying the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s fourth season following the outbreak of mass protests across the United States.

A number of gaming releases and events have rightfully pushed back in response to the riots that erupted following the unjust death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement.

Since then, a number of major protests have occurred across the nation, with Donald Trump stating yesterday that he is willing to use military force against his own citizens to restore order. Luckily we have videogames to sink into at dystopian times like this.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account broke news of the sudden delay earlier this morning, stating that “now is not the time” for a major update for a realistic military shooter. It also gives players of the previous season some additional time to earn unlockables.

“While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time,” the statement reads. “We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates.” A new release window hasn’t been confirmed, and we imagine it will be confirmed in the days and weeks to come.

This week also saw Sony’s long-awaited PS5 event pushed back to an unspecified date in response to protests, and we don’t picture it being the last announcement of its kind. Now is the time to focus on progress and equality, and if we’re being blunt, videogame announcements are rather trivial in comparison.

Modern Warfare’s fourth season is set to add iconic character Captain Price as a playable operator across both Warzone and traditional multiplayer. The new battle pass will likely include an abundance of new operators, weapons and other unlockables for players to earn in the coming weeks.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…