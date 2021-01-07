A playable demo for Monster Hunter Rise lands on Switch later today

Capcom has announced that a playable demo for Monster Hunter Rise will be coming to Nintendo Switch later today ahead of its full release in March.

The limited time demo was announced earlier today during the Monster Hunter Rise digital event, and will be available for download from January 7 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

It will vanish from the eShop on February 1, giving players roughly three weeks to team up with friends and go hunting. It seems like it will feature a generous amount of content, while also allowing you to carry over all progress made to the full experience later this year.

In terms of content, the demo will include 4 distinct quests set in the Shrine Ruins area. The missions will range from beginner to intermediate difficulty alongside two tutorial missions so you can get to grips with the base mechanics. All 14 weapon types will be available alongside local and online multiplayer.

Related: Upcoming Switch Games 2021

Palicos and new pets known as Palamutes will also come along to the ride, with the latter essentially being dog-like creatures who join you on each adventure. Some of the demo’s confirmed monsters include the Great Izuchi and Mizutsune. You can also try out the new Wyvern-riding mechanic, offering a whole new perspective on exploration.

Monster Hunter Rise is set to release for Nintendo Switch on March 26. It will adopt many of the mechanics first introduced with Monster Hunter World, which earned a very impressive 5/5 in our review: “If you haven’t tried Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World you really should. Whether it’s on PC or console the game remains one of the best RPGs you’ll ever play, and the most inviting the series has ever been.”

Will you be checking out the Monster Hunter Rise demo on Nintendo Switch? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.