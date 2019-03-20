A new Zelda game is coming, with indie developed rhythm game Cadence of Hyrule

During their indie showcase today, Nintendo has announced a new entry into the Zelda series: the indie-developed Cadence of Hyrule.

Cadence is an odd word to see in a game title until you realise that the game is being developed by indie outfit Brace Yourself Games, best known for the cult rhythm roguelike Crypt of the Necrodancer.

Suddenly, it all makes sense.

Cadence of Hyrule looks set to blend the retro Zelda charm of the older handheld titles in the franchise, mixed with the rhythmic musicality of Crypt of the Necrodancer, with this trailer capturing the atmosphere perfectly as the background pulses in time to the music.

Related: Best PC Games

Nintendo has started to hand out licenses to their big ticket properties fairly recently, with Ubisoft developing the strategy game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle featuring everyone’s favourite plumber, and a whole heap of Ubisoft’s ever-popular weird rabbit-mascot-things.

However, handing the keys to the Zelda franchise to an indie developer is a clear statement of intent from Nintendo, especially while the franchise is at a high point following both the success of Breath of the Wild and all of the hype surrounding the forthcoming Link’s Awakening remake for the Nintendo Switch.

Will we see more indies getting hold of Nintendo properties? Our survey says… that would be nice? I dunno, we can hope.

Related: Best FPS Games

You’ll be able to play as both Zelda and Link, and it should feel familiar to fans of Crypt of the Necrodancer.

So, feel free to get excited about Cadence of Hyrule, and you shouldn’t have long to wait: it’s coming this spring.

Fancy some indie Zelda? You’re not the only one. Let’s get excited together on Twitter, we’re at @TrustedReviews