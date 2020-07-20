A new Splinter Cell game is on the way according to Sam Fisher’s voice actor

Who doesn’t miss Splinter Cell? Ubisoft’s franchise was at the forefront of gaming stealth for years and now, finally, it looks like we could be getting another installment.

The voice actor that historically played Sam Fisher in Italian, Luca Ward, has said that the game series is indeed returning – according to Italian gaming site, Multiplayer.It.

Ward also suggests that the game was originally slated for this year, but has been delayed by coronavirus. So it could surface in 2021 once next-generation consoles are out in the wild.

“I am sure that Splinter Cell will return, this is a fact,” he told the site. ”There is this return of Splinter Cell that is supposed to be a conclusive episode, but I’m not sure about this part… They have not yet figured out whether to do it in 2021. It was going to release in 2020, and then COVID-19 happened, and several big projects in 2020 got delayed. Others went on, like Cyberpunk 2077 on which I have almost finished working.”

This is sure to delight fans. There hasn’t been a new game from the franchise since 2013’s Splinter Cell Blacklist. However, Ubisoft has made it clear on one or two occasions that it hasn’t forgotten the franchise – notably Sam Fisher was added to Ghost Recon: Wildlands, a move which thrust the character back into the limelight. Perhaps that was intended as foreshadowing for the release that Ward has now teased.

Another interesting leak has also hinted at a new Splinter Cell title. Retailer, GameStop, posted a replica of Sam Fisher’s Splinter Cell goggles. The product description referred to “the 10th release on the horizon,” (via GamingBolt). Presumably, this refers to a 10th Splinter Cell game, the same one Ward referenced.

Right now we don’t know too much more about the upcoming game, but the return of the series is an exciting prospect. Stay tuned for more updates.

