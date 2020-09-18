A huge part of Fortnite won’t be playable on Mac from next week

Epic Games has announced that the Mac version of Fortnite will no longer support Save the World with the arrival of a new update next week.

The PvE component of Fortnite isn’t nearly as popular as the battle royale mode, but this doesn’t explains why the Mac version of Fortnite will be doing away with it entirely when a new update arrives on September 23.

Obviously, this isn’t entirely to do with the mode’s popularity. It also concerns the company’s current legal dispute with Apple, which is preventing developers from signing games and releasing patches for iOS devices. So, there’s always a chance Save the World could return when all of this is settled.

“Apple is preventing Epic from signing games and patches for distribution on Mac, which ends our ability to develop and offer Fortnite: Save the World for the platform,” the official blog post reads. “Specifically, our upcoming v14.20 release will cause bugs for players on v13.40, resulting in a very poor experience.”

“We are issuing a refund for all players who purchased any Save the World Founder’s or Starter Packs (including Upgrades) and played Save the World on macOS between September 17, 2019 and September 17, 2020. Additionally, any purchased V-Bucks spent on Llamas on macOS in this period will also be refunded. As of today, September 17, 2020, Save the World Starter Packs will no longer be available for purchase on macOS.”

The announcement is framed with all of the blame being shifted onto Apple, despite Epic Games very much putting themselves in this position with the company when it launched the ‘Free Fortnite’ campaign back in August, which saw Fortnite being removed from the Apple and Google Play storefronts. At the time of writing it is yet to return, but remains playable on all other platforms.

In other Fortnite news, ray tracing is now available on the PC version for those with Nvidia RTX graphics cards, and Epic Games confirmed that it will be coming to PS5 at launch with a number of next-gen features. So, despite its issues with Apple, Epic Games is moving onwards and upwards with the franchise.

