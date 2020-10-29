A bug in Watch Dogs Legion is causing Xbox One X consoles to shut down

Ubisoft is scrambling to fix a major bug that has surfaced in Watch Dogs Legion during the week of its long-anticipated release.

The bug, which was first reported by Eurogamer, takes place around six to eight hours into the main campaign during a mission ironically titled ‘404’. Once encountered, it prompts the console to promptly overheat and shut down.

Right now, this issue only seems to be affecting Xbox One X gamers, though Eurogamer has also reported minor bugs with the PS4 Pro build. Ubisoft is aware of the bug and hopes to resolve the issue before Legion is in the hands of the public.

“We’re aware of this issue and there will be a hot fix due to be released on 30th October which should help”, said the company in an official statement.

Unfortunately, October 30 is one day after the game is due to launch, meaning Xbox One X users hoping to dive straight into the main campaign today could be disappointed.

Watch Dogs Legion is the third game in Ubisoft’s open-world adventure franchise. This time, the story takes you to a dystopian vision of London where a terrorist attack has forced the city under paramilitary rule.

We enjoyed the game, awarding it 3.5 out of 5 stars in our review, but found it didn’t quite reach the heights we were hoping for from the series.

“The idea of playing as anyone is a fascinating premise, but there isn’t enough flexibility in combat and exploration to justify building up your roster. It also fails to integrate effectively into the narrative, which tries desperately to tow the line between a serious commentary on modern society and the consequences of fascism and a tongue-in-cheek spy thriller that never takes itself too seriously.

“As a result, Watch Dogs Legion has nothing to say, and fails to reach the relatable heights of its predecessor. That being said, I still had fun cruising the streets of London as a gun-wielding granny, but I’m not sure this is the direction I was hoping the franchise would pursue, since now it can only delve further into the realm of absurdity”.

