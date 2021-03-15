8BitDo Pro 2 controller looks like a mobile gamer’s dream pad

Retro gaming pad kingpins 8BitDo has revealed a new version of its Pro controller, the 8Bit Pro 2, which will enable gamers to remap buttons via the companion Android or iPhone apps.

The 8BitDo Pro 2 is the successor to the SN30 Pro+, which enabled reconfiguration using the Ultimate Software for PC. So, this is much handier for those playing on the go. Considering a large section of the company’s user base are playing on an Android phone or a Nintendo Switch, it’s a no-brainer, and this model is likely to join our collection of best game controllers moving forward.

The Ultimate Software provides incredible flexibility for gamers beyond remapping buttons. They’ll be able adjust stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration control and create macros with button combinations. Controller profiles can be stored and alternated at any time.

8BitDo calls the wireless, Bluetooth Pro 2 “an evolution of the Pro+ in every conceivable way” and introduces a pair of new back-buttons, promising more control for gamers if they wish to lay off the thumbsticks for a while. There’s also an enhanced grip, which should also improve comfort.

There’s also a 4-way Mode Switch to allow gamers to quickly move between formats like the Nintendo Switch and Android as well as D-input and X-input. This should speed-up pairing the controller t00.

The company says you can get 20-hours of playtime from the 1,000mAh battery, which takes 4 hours to charge via USB-C. There’s also an optional smartphone clip that’ll house your handset, as well as a carry case.

It’s compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, macOS, Android, Steam and Raspberry Pi. It costs just £41.99/$49.99 and is available to pre-order from Amazon now ahead of a mid-April release date. Despite the ability to reconfigure the controller via iOS, the controller isn’t advertised as compatible with iPhones.