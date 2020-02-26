Gaming phones galore: Legion Phone, Asus ROG 3 and Black Shark 3 get surprise reveal

Qualcomm has confirmed the existence of a shed load of new handsets including the hotly anticipated Legion Phone, Asus ROG 3 and the Black Shark 3 gaming phones.

The chip maker confirmed the handsets’ existence in a livestream last night. The event listed every phone set to run using the company’s latest Snapdragon 865 mobile CPU.

No further details about the phones weren’t revealed during the keynote, but the use of the Snapdragon 865 means they should all be flagship level.

The Snapdragon 865 is the top option in Qualcomm’s current line and features a wealth of top end features. These include improved clock speeds, lower TDP plus WiFi 6 and 5G support. Qualcomm also claims the chip features a wealth of AI features that will let it deliver next level gaming experiences.

“As the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, we are committed to driving and scaling 5G to the consumer,” said Qualcomm senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Alex Katouzian.

“This year, the Snapdragon 865 will help make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world, further enabling immersive mobile experiences like high-speed gaming, intelligent multi-camera capture and all-day battery life.”

Gaming phones are an increasingly in-vogue category in the mobile phone market. Razer kicked off the trend with its first generation Razer Phone in 2017. Asus then joined the fray with the first gen-ROG Phone a few months later.

Since then mainstream phone makers have started targeting the market, releasing handsets with gaming focussed features, like high refresh rate displays. These include the OnePlus 7T Pro and newly launched Galaxy S20 line of phones, which are both being marketed as “ideal for mobile gamers”.

Device makers aren’t the only ones targeting the market. Google launched its Stadia streaming service in 2019. Nvidia followed suit with GeForce Now earlier this year. Both are designed to let players stream triple-A games, like Destiny 2, to mobile devices over the cloud.

