One of our favourite gaming monitors, the Samsung CHG70, is currently as cheap as it’s ever been as part of Amazon’s ongoing Amazon Black Friday deals extravaganza.

This latest deal we’ve spotted is particularly good if you’re an avid PC gamer. The Samsung CHG70 – or the Samsung LC27HG70QQUXEN, to give it the full model name – is a 27-inch monitor with some eyebrow-raising specifications. It’s currently £150 off its usual price, making it an absolute bargain.

It packs a 1440p resolution, HDR10 and FreeSync 2 support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a super slick 1ms response time. All elements that will make even the most fast-paced of games look, move, and respond brilliantly.

We seriously rate the Samsung CHG70, to the tune of a 9/10 review. “HDR, a high contrast ratio and serious gaming capabilities combine to make this one of the finest 27-inch monitors on the market,” we concluded.

Indeed, in our round-up of the best gaming monitors on the market, the Samsung CHG70 featured highly. “You pay for it, but the Samsung CHG70 is a superb gaming monitor with all the trimmings,” we said.

Even that cost qualifier is less of an issue now that Amazon has cut the price of the Samsung CHG70. At £400, it’s currently £150 below the RRP. In fact, this is as cheap as the monitor has ever been sold through Amazon.

