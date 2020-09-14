The high-powered ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop now has a whopping £144.95 discount over at Currys PC World’s eBay store – but the deal expires tomorrow.

Currys has already taken a huge £100 chunk off the asking price, but by using the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout, you can bring the price down even further. This means that instead of paying £999, you’ll only have to part with £845.05.

While the deal is definitely worth shouting about, it does have a short shelf life. The PRODUCT5 code expires tomorrow, so the clock is ticking on the amount of time you have left to nab the ASUS TUF at this discounted price.

If you’re still on the fence, then let’s dive into why the ASUS TUF A15 received a high four-star rating and an official Trusted Reviews recommended badge during our review.

Just take a look at these specs: 144hz screen, AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and a huge 512GB SSD. That 144hz refresh rate alone is incredible for a laptop, but it offers a big improvement over the visual flare afforded to any game.

In his review, Computing Editor Ryan Jones explained: “the display quality is often sacrificed when manufacturers design a budget gaming laptop, but the TUF Gaming A15’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen is surprisingly good. When playing Valorant, it displayed the cartoonish colours competently – I never once wished I was using a more accomplished IPS panel. The 144Hz refresh rate is suitably high too, and feels the sweet spot for casual gamers. The inclusion of Adaptive Sync also helps to ensure there won’t be any ugly screen tearing.”

It’s quite telling that against the backdrop of 2020, one of the A15’s other features to note is its inclusion of a webcam just above the screen. With the webcam in tow, the A15 is more than suitable as a laptop for hosting and conducting meetings online. Heck, if it can run some triple-A games then Zoom will be a piece of cake.

With the scarcity of laptops nowadays, it can be even harder to find a genuine deal to go along with one. The word has clearly gotten out about the A15’s price drop as stock is already limited, but there’s still a chance for you to nab the deal for yourself.

