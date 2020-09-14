Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Gaming Laptop Bargain: The ASUS TUF A15 now has £144 off until tomorrow

Thomas Deehan |

The high-powered ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop now has a whopping £144.95 discount over at Currys PC World’s eBay store – but the deal expires tomorrow.

Currys has already taken a huge £100 chunk off the asking price, but by using the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout, you can bring the price down even further. This means that instead of paying £999, you’ll only have to part with £845.05.

ASUS Gaming Laptop Deal – Expires Tomorrow

ASUS TUF Blue A15 15.6", AMD Ryzen 7, GTX 1660 Ti – 512GB SSD

Letting you step up your game for less, the ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop can now be had on the cheap when you use the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout

Currys PC World

|

Use code PRODUCT5

|

Now £854.05

View Deal

Now £854.05

|

Use code PRODUCT5

|

Currys PC World

Powered by Trusted Reviews

While the deal is definitely worth shouting about, it does have a short shelf life. The PRODUCT5 code expires tomorrow, so the clock is ticking on the amount of time you have left to nab the ASUS TUF at this discounted price.

If you’re still on the fence, then let’s dive into why the ASUS TUF A15 received a high four-star rating and an official Trusted Reviews recommended badge during our review.

Just take a look at these specs: 144hz screen, AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and a huge 512GB SSD. That 144hz refresh rate alone is incredible for a laptop, but it offers a big improvement over the visual flare afforded to any game.

In his review, Computing Editor Ryan Jones explained: “the display quality is often sacrificed when manufacturers design a budget gaming laptop, but the TUF Gaming A15’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen is surprisingly good. When playing Valorant, it displayed the cartoonish colours competently – I never once wished I was using a more accomplished IPS panel. The 144Hz refresh rate is suitably high too, and feels the sweet spot for casual gamers. The inclusion of Adaptive Sync also helps to ensure there won’t be any ugly screen tearing.”

It’s quite telling that against the backdrop of 2020, one of the A15’s other features to note is its inclusion of a webcam just above the screen. With the webcam in tow, the A15 is more than suitable as a laptop for hosting and conducting meetings online. Heck, if it can run some triple-A games then Zoom will be a piece of cake.

With the scarcity of laptops nowadays, it can be even harder to find a genuine deal to go along with one. The word has clearly gotten out about the A15’s price drop as stock is already limited, but there’s still a chance for you to nab the deal for yourself.

Thomas Deehan

