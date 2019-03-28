Gaming Deal: Get Fallout 76 for just £5 when buying an Xbox One Controller

If you act fast, you can pick up a copy of Fallout 76 for just £5 when brought with an Xbox One controller from Currys PC World.

On its own, a wireless Xbox One controller will set you back £44.99 but with Fallout 76 thrown in, Currys PC World is only asking a measly £5 extra at just £49.99 in total. If you already had your eye on picking up either product, this deal is just too good to miss.

Adapting the long-running Fallout franchise into an MMORPG, Fallout 76 takes the same great wasteland narrative of the series and gives it a modern twist. Set in a post-apocalyptic West Virginia, Fallout 76’s map is gigantic, making for one heck of an online playground as you team up with friends to scour the land for better gear and better weapons.

With that said, Fallout 76’s design fairs a great deal better in online play – a solo trip through West Virginia can feel tad boring. For a more comprehensive solo experience, we recommend opting for Fallout 4 instead, but if online play is your jam then you’ll find plenty of content here to keep you busy for weeks. Not bad for a fiver.

In his review for the game, Alastair Stevenson wrote: “Fallout 76 is one of the most interesting entries to the series since Fallout 3. The addition of multiplayer elements to the apocalyptic wasteland should on paper make for a wonderfully immersive, tense experience, and for a good while it does. Playing with buddies looting collapsed shopping centres and derelict towns is a blast and the robust crafting and character development mechanics are excellent.”

At the very least, if Fallout 76 isn’t your cup of tea then you can always sell it and pocket more than a fiver for it. That way you’ll have bagged yourself a brand new Xbox One controller for a discounted price. Talk about a win-win situation.

