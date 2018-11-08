SteelSeries Arctis 7 wins Gaming Accessory of the Year Award 2018

Listen up, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset has impressed us here at Trusted Reviews, and that’s why it’s been awarded the nod for Best Gaming Accessory at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

Few headsets have it all, but the SteelSeries Arctis 7 has made a solid attempt. The battery life is great, there’s solid build quality and the sound quality is good.

Sure there are a couple of minor issues, mainly that the headset is a little small for the giant weirdly shaped coconut that serves as my head, but if you have a normal sized head, you’ll struggle to find a better choice of headset across the entire range.

We took a run at the Arctis 7 for us, and he said: “The Arctis 7 is an outstanding piece of audio equipment. Not only is it built to look and feel expensive, but its functional design makes it a joy to use for hours on end. The wireless range and battery life are second-to-none.” before closing his review with “If you have £150 to spend on a wireless headset and have a PS4 or gaming PC, then look no further.”

You can’t say fairer than that, can you?

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past twelve months from, cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.

Share your thoughts on the Trusted Reviews 2018 Awards winner with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.