Gamestop teases PS5 features in surprise product listing, but could they be true?

With PlayStation fans aching for a full console announcement, one or two PS5 features have now been confirmed by retailer, Gamestop.

The pre-order page went live on the retailers website and confirmed a couple of details we’ve been waiting on (via Toms Guide). It reads:

“While the world eagerly awaits to get a look at the PlayStation 5 hardware, Sony has revealed what’s under the hood, and there’s no shortage of horsepower:

Full 8K TV support

Bespoke 8-core AMD chipset

3D Audio

Built-for-purpose SSD storage

Backwards compatibility with PS4 games/PSVR hardware

Ray tracing capabilities”

While Mark Cerny told Wired a lot of these details ages ago, it’s definitely comforting to see them confirmed closer to the actual release date.

This week, gamers got confirmation of key Xbox Series X specs and are now eagerly awaiting a full PS5 specs list to see how the next generation of consoles compare.

Backwards compatability seems to be a key battleground for the next generation of consoles. Customers will still be able to play their Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One libraries on the Xbox Series X. Will the PS5’s backwards compatibility be just as comprehensive?

Equally, both consoles are boasting 8K and ray tracing capabilities, so we’re eager to see how they stack up when both machines are available. Will one outshine the other when it comes to visuals?

How do these PlayStation specs compare to the Xbox Series X specs revealed earlier this week? Take a look at the specs for Microsoft’s next-gen console below…

The Xbox Series X will come complete with…

12 Teraflops of GPU power

hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing

Variable Rate Shading

Quick Resume feature

Smart delivery

Backwards compatibility on games and accessories

8K and frame-rate support up to 120fps

