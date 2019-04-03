Game of Thrones season 8 trailer – surely everyone can’t just die like this?

HBO is accelerating its hype machine ahead of the release of Game of Thrones season 8, and the latest trailer teases the aftermath of a huge battle at Winterfell. Which characters look set for a bloody death as the hit show concludes? Let’s just say things could look better…

All too appropriately dubbed ‘Aftermath’, HBO’s new Game of Thrones season 8 trailer has already grabbed the attention of fans for its depiction of a deserted and devastated Winterfell after a major battle.

The scenes feature a number of distinctive items closely tied to individual characters in the show, leading many to believe a number of fan favourites are set to die at the hands of the Night King and the White Walkers in season 8.

Among the artefacts spotted are a feather resembling the one Robert Baratheon placed on Lyanna Stark’s tomb in the show’s early days, as well as a Dragonglass allow.

More alarmingly, we also see Jamie Lannister’s golden hand and Tyrion’s pin among the debris. Could the chalk-and-cheese siblings both be on their way out in Game of Thrones season 8?

But the biggest shock would be the deaths of both Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

The new Game of Thrones trailer hints at this unspeakable possibility and will have fans worried, as Jon’s iconic Longclaw sword and Daenerys’ trademark chain are seen scattered across the desolate wintery landscape.

A towering, shadowy figure – potentially the Night King – can be seen in the distance as the clip concludes, leaving many to fear the worst.

Related: Best VPN

The Game of Thrones season 8 release date is set for April 14. The final series of the show will consist of six episodes, including an epic 82-minute third episode – the longest in the show’s history – and an 80-minute finale.

Share your predictions for Game of Thrones season 8 with us on social media @TrustedReviews.