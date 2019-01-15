Game of Thrones season 8 premiere revealed in a new trailer

If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, you’ve been waiting a long time for season 8. Season 7’s finale was aired on August 27th 2017, so if you’ve been waiting for the adventures of your favourite characters, you’ve been waiting a while.

So long, in fact, that you might have forgotten that HBO promised season 8 of the hit fantasy show would premiere at some point in April 2019, all the way back in January 2018.

Last night, before the premiere of HBO’s True Detective season 3, we got a small teaser for Game of Thrones that gave us a date for its return and a hint of what we could be expecting from the final season, in addition to a bunch of questions and a date for the start of the final season: April 14th.

Mild Game of Thrones spoilers all the way up to the end of Season 7 are in the teaser, and also the discussion of the teaser below. I won’t mark them, the last time I watched an episode of HBO’s fantasy epic, Sean Bean was in it so I’m totally lost at this point.

This teaser shows Stark kids Sansa, Arya and Jon Snow in Winterfell’s crypt as they pass the statues of Lyanna, Catelyn and Eddard Stark. They pause in front of their own statues. Snow’s torch goes out, and something is rustling in the darkness. Snow and Arya pull blades, ready to face what is, presumably, the White Walkers descending on the Stark’s ancestral Winterfell.

It’s not clear what the statues mean, although with the high rate of death across Westeros and the fact that it’s the final season of the show, expect a lot of dead characters before the credits roll on the final episode.

